Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in June

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPXHY opened at $14.86 on Friday. Inpex has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.45.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 15.68%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

