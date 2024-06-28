Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 23,939 Shares of Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) CEO Ying Du sold 23,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $428,508.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,456,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $93,460.05.

Zai Lab stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZLAB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

