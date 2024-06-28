PLANET (PLANET) Trading 28.2% Higher Over Last Week

PLANET (PLANET) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. In the last week, PLANET has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. PLANET has a total market cap of $12.68 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PLANET

PLANET’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00001363 USD and is down -8.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,877,260.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

