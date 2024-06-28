Short Interest in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Increases By 1,500.0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

