Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Short Interest Update

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 2,746.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Beneficient Stock Performance
NASDAQ BENFW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Beneficient has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Beneficient
