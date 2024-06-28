Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in June

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of JAPSY opened at $7.90 on Friday. Japan Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Japan Airlines will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

