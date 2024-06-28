Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 5.8%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 1,995,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,656,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 862,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 382,884 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 2,850.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 1,307,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,746 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

