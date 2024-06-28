Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Up 5.8%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. 1,995,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,656,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.
