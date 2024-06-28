MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading Down 4.3%

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.43 and last traded at $69.91. Approximately 82,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 175,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on ML shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MoneyLion Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at $61,049,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark Torossian sold 1,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $83,180.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,452.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $1,840,641.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,003 shares of company stock worth $6,175,744 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

