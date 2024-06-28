IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $240.00

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGRGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.98), with a volume of 283803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.84).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29. The company has a market capitalization of £216.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,047.62 and a beta of 1.05.

IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.

