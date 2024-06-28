IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Hits New 52-Week High at $240.00

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.98), with a volume of 283803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224 ($2.84).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 275 ($3.49) to GBX 325 ($4.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.
IG Design Group Company Profile
IG Design Group plc engages in the design, production, and distribution of celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for re-sale consumable products in the Americas, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, the DG Americas and the DG International.
