Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 3998397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).
Technology Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Technology Minerals Company Profile
Technology Minerals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company. It explores for battery metals comprising cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, and manganese. The company operates mineral resource projects in Ireland, Spain, Cameroon, and the United States. Technology Minerals Plc was 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Technology Minerals
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.