Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $132.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 132 ($1.67) and last traded at GBX 133 ($1.69), with a volume of 666558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.78).

Headlam Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of £111.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 161.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

