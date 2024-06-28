Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.00

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53), with a volume of 31161 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.57 million, a PE ratio of -386.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.99.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

