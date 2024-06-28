Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.47

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.47 and last traded at C$224.79, with a volume of 39145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$226.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$247.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$226.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$218.68. The firm has a market cap of C$40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. In other news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.61, for a total value of C$68,583.00. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total value of C$2,230,768.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $7,377,706. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

