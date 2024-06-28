Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.31.
About Fancamp Exploration
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
