ERn Financial LLC Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,952,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,804,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $333.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $323.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

