ERn Financial LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

ERn Financial LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1,063.1% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after acquiring an additional 816,262 shares during the period. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,821,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,482,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 839.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 261,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 174,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $25.81.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.