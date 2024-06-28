ERn Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $144,844,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $128,382,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $128,245,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $135,630,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Clorox by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after purchasing an additional 487,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.