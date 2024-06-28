Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Boosted by Zacks Research

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $16.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.11 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WTW. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $264.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $278.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

