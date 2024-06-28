FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Wynn Resorts, Limited Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst V. Umansky now expects that the casino operator will earn $4.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.69. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ FY2025 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.36% and a negative return on equity of 46.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,229 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 326.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,980 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $1,248,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

