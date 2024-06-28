Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report released on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

BHC opened at C$9.42 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$8.32 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.96.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( TSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.02 by C($0.22). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%. The company had revenue of C$2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.98 billion.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

