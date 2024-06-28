Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sonoco Products in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $61.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,413.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 127,065 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

