Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$15.42 and a 1 year high of C$23.75.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total value of C$115,950.00. Also, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.76%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

