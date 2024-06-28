Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$120.63.

CP opened at C$108.19 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$109.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.28. The stock has a market cap of C$100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $23,468,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Articles

