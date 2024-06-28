Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.52 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 9.36%.
CP opened at C$108.19 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$109.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.28. The stock has a market cap of C$100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.
In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.11, for a total value of C$349,155.84. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Insiders have sold 208,730 shares of company stock valued at $23,468,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
