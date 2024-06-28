Victoria Gold Corp. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Desjardins has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS.
Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$99.80 million.
View Our Latest Report on Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Victoria Gold
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.