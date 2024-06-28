Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry expects that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.08.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ATD opened at C$77.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of C$74.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$78.74. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$64.82 and a 52-week high of C$87.27.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

