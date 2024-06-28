Nexo (NEXO) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Nexo token can currently be bought for $1.21 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market cap of $676.75 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
About Nexo
Nexo’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.com. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.com/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Nexo Token Trading
