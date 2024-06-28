Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total value of $89,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,190,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Airbnb Price Performance
Airbnb stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb
Airbnb Company Profile
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Albemarle Stock: Strong Fundamentals vs. Lithium Volatility
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MongoDB Stock: Analysts Recommend Buying the Dip
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- UniFirst Stock: Value-Building Sends a Signal to the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.