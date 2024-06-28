Beldex Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $253.18 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.44 or 0.05606868 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00015328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,558,013 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,178,013 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

