Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $137.37 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Saga token can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $137.37 million and $24.43 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,016,386,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,981,135 tokens. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,016,324,108 with 95,958,299 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.4543257 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $24,680,462.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

