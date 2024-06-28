Grin Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $169,372.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,596.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00658097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00119935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.00270964 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00042711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00075282 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

