authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Director Michael Charles Thompson Purchases 12,254 Shares

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 12,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,677 shares in the company, valued at $642,004.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:AUID opened at $9.87 on Friday. authID Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
