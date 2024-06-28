authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Director Michael Charles Thompson Purchases 12,254 Shares

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) Director Michael Charles Thompson purchased 12,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,677 shares in the company, valued at $642,004.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AUID opened at $9.87 on Friday. authID Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 6,689.18% and a negative return on equity of 204.12%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of authID by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in authID by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in authID in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

