Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Blake Borgeson Sells 11,447 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $108,860.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,177,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,254,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $96,727.15.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $104,968.99.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $91,003.65.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $100,962.54.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $7.58 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 157,189 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 173,954 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

