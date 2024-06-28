Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $4.39 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $4.39 million and approximately $580.40 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.44 or 0.05606868 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00046710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00015328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,799,105,997 coins and its circulating supply is 1,778,526,174 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

