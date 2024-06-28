TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Douglas L. Soder Sells 15,286 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 15,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $306,178.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,566.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.09. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $13,051,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 125,810 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

