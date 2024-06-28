Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in June

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 2,100.0% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $18.21.
Héroux-Devtek Company Profile
