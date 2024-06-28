Short Interest in Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Rises By 1,800.0%

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

Bimini Capital Management stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Bimini Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative net margin of 39.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

