Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Edenred Trading Down 4.8 %

EDNMY stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.78.

Edenred Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.5924 dividend. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

