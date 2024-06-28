Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 1,633.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of Central Asia Metals stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Central Asia Metals has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.