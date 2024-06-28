Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 1,500.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Shares of BTDPY stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

