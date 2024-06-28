Raymond James Weighs in on Skeena Resources Limited’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Skeena Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.19).

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $4.83 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $438.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

