Taylor Schreiber Purchases 14,400 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) CEO Taylor Schreiber bought 14,400 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at $119,721.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shattuck Labs Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $11.76.
Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 3,133.63% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. Shattuck Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Shattuck Labs
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STTK
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shattuck Labs
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.