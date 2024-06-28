William Blair Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paychex in a research note issued on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Paychex’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.62.

Read Our Latest Report on PAYX

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $117.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06. Paychex has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rogco LP raised its position in Paychex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.