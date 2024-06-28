Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avient in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.45 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Avient from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27. Avient has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Avient’s payout ratio is 89.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Avient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,368,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Avient by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,128,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,196,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Avient by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,724,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,821,000 after acquiring an additional 381,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Avient by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,937,000 after acquiring an additional 384,452 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avient by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,293,000 after acquiring an additional 131,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

