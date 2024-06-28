Zacks Research Weighs in on Canadian Solar Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Solar in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Canadian Solar’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

