Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) CFO Sells $66,158.05 in Stock

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $66,158.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance
NASDAQ GRYP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $14.96.
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gryphon Digital Mining
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.