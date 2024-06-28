Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) CFO Sells $66,158.05 in Stock

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) CFO Simeon Salzman sold 55,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $66,158.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,613.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRYP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gryphon Digital Mining

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

