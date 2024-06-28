Brookstone Capital Management Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $72.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

