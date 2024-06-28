Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 538.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $11,154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 214.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 99,905 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,301,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,668,000 after buying an additional 97,713 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 341,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 93,480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $92.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $74.60 and a 1-year high of $93.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

