Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.21% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $26.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

