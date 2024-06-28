abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.09% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

SGOL stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.90.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

