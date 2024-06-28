Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,841,000 after buying an additional 822,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after purchasing an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,903,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,924,000 after purchasing an additional 626,253 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,269 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

